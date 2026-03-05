Iran strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, airbase — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 5. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force delivered missile strikes on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and an airbase on Thursday morning, the IRGC press service reported.

"The Khorramshahr 4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with a 1-ton warhead, were launched at dawn today as part of the 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4 towards the heart of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and the Squadron 27 base of the Israeli Air Force at this airport," the state broadcaster cited an excerpt from the statement. The report notes that the missiles were launched alongside drones, allowing them to bypass Israel’s air defenses.

The IRGC added that during the 18th stage of operations against the US and Israel, at least 20 American military targets in Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait were hit.