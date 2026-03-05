Russian Battlegroup East’s T-80BVM tank withstands 18 hits from Ukrainian drones

MARIUPOL, March 5. /TASS/. A T-80BVM tank belonging to Russia’s Battlegroup East has withstood 18 hits from Ukrainian army’s kamikaze drones, the tank commander with the battlegroup, call sign "Aza," told TASS.

"We were traveling in a convoy, carrying out a combat mission. The enemy tried to stop the convoy with FPV drones. FPV drones hit my tank 18 times," Aza said.

He added that the tank completed its assigned missions. "This attack couldn’t stop us; we have good anti-drone protection. We completed the mission on the first try, engaged the infantry, and returned home. Everyone is safe and sound," he added.