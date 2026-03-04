Russian special services have data about Kiev plotting to sabotage gas pipelines — Putin

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Kiev’s behavior has been aggressive and very dangerous, with Ukraine plotting to sabotage Black Sea natural gas pipelines with support from Western special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned in an interview with Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"As regards the Kiev regime’s behavior overall, it has been quite aggressive. And it [this behavior] is very dangerous," the Russian leader said. "I have already indicated that, according to data from our special services, Kiev, with support from certain Western special services, is currently plotting sabotage on the Blue Stream and TurkStream [gas pipelines] in the same manner as Nord Streams were once blown up," Putin shared.

Russia has shared this information with its Turkish friends, Putin added. "We’ll see what happens in this sphere. But this is a very dangerous game, especially today," the Russian head of state concluded.