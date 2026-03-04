Casualties from Iranian attacks on UAE up to 78 — Defense Ministry

DOHA, March 4. /TASS/. The number of casualties from Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has risen to 78, the country's Ministry of Defense said on its page on the social media X.

According to the statement, these individuals hold the citizenship of the UAE, as well as Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sudan, Uganda, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Eritrea, and Ethiopia. No Russians were hurt.

The previous day, the UAE Ministry of Defense reported 68 casualties.