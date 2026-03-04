Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 27 operations against US military bases on March 3

TUNIS, March 4. /TASS/. Armed Shiite militias that are part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 27 operations against US military bases in the Middle East on March 3, as follows from a statement published on the movement's Telegram channel.

"Since the morning of March 3, militants of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have carried out 27 operations, using dozens of drones and missiles against enemy bases in Iraq and the region," the statement reads.

On February 28, the movement announced it was resuming operations against US forces in the Middle East in response to the start of US and Israeli strikes on Iran.