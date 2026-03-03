IN BRIEF: Rosatom Chief’s statements on situation around Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. More than 600 Russian citizens are currently at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

He also noted that contact with Iran's nuclear industry leadership has been completely lost and warned that a possible US or Israeli strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant would cause a regional-scale disaster.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Rosatom CEO.

Evacuation of NPP personnel

Over 600 Russian employees remain at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The situation is calm and manageable.

"As of today, there are 639 people there, they are Russian citizens. There are no children there. We have managed to evacuate them. Not too many women remain there, but many women don't want to leave. They want to stay with their husbands during these difficult times."

As soon as there are pauses in the attacks on the region, Rosatom will evacuate the remaining 150-200 workers.

"As soon as the military situation allows, as soon as there is a pause between strikes, we will evacuate approximately 150-200 people," Likhachev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed that "political support will be needed" when the evacuation of Russian personnel from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant begins.

Buses have been prepared and evacuation routes have been established.

Situation at Iran's nuclear facilities

Contact with Iran's nuclear leadership has been completely lost. The physical condition of those involved is unknown.

"Unfortunately, we have lost contact with the leadership of Iran's entire nuclear industry: they are not answering their phones or responding to emails," Likhachev said.

Rosatom is certain that there were strikes on both Fordow and Natanz (Iran's uranium enrichment facilities - TASS), and that there was a strike on a large nuclear complex in Tehran, where the Tehran research reactor is located.

"We still have no idea about the extent of the damage," Rosatom CEO said.

A strike on the Bushehr NPP Plant, which contains 70 tons of fuel and 210 tons of spent nuclear fuel, would cause a regional-scale disaster.

"We must understand that the reactor is operating at capacity. It contains 72 tons of fuel, and another 210 tons of spent fuel. This is a huge mass of fissile material. In the event of a strike, it would certainly be a regional-scale disaster. This is something all parties to the conflict must understand, regardless of their political affiliation," Likhachev said.

Rosatom leadership asked Russian President Vladimir Putin "to reiterate his position in his contacts with the leadership of Israel, the United States, Arab countries, and the Persian Gulf on the unacceptability of risk, not to mention direct strikes on a nuclear facility."

Rosatom specialists "are obligated to do everything possible to minimize risks under these current conditions."

Work at Bushehr NPP is suspended

Work at the Bushehr NPP construction site has been completely suspended.

"Work at the site in Iran has been suspended. We are very strictly monitoring our workers to ensure they do not leave the settlements - there are two settlements there, an old one and a new one - and to minimize their presence at open construction sites."

The construction of new units at the Bushehr NPP will remain a priority for Rosatom.

"This project will remain one of our priorities. We understand our responsibility to the civilian population and the Iranian government for the implementation of the Bushehr project," Likhachev said.