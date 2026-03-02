Damage to nuclear power plants in Iran, UAE to cause disaster — nuclear scientist

MOSCOW, March 2 /TASS/. Damage to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE during hostilities could have catastrophic consequences, including radiation contamination of the Persian Gulf and a regional humanitarian crisis, Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear industry expert and director of the AtomInfo-Center, warned in an interview with TASS.

"There are two nuclear power plants in the Persian Gulf: the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE. The Iranian facility has one operational unit, while the UAE’s plant comprises four. If these plants are damaged during conflict, radioactive materials could leak into the Gulf’s waters," Uvarov explained. "Given that the Persian Gulf is a largely enclosed body of water with limited exchange with the Indian Ocean, contamination could persist for many years, severely impacting the region’s environment and its reliance on seawater desalination."

The expert emphasized that radioactive substances released into the Gulf could remain at significant concentrations for extended periods, posing long-term environmental and health risks.

Uvarov also highlighted the danger posed by missile and bomb strikes on Tehran, noting that the American-built TRR civilian nuclear reactor, located in the northern part of the city and well-known to the IAEA, could be vulnerable. "While there is currently no information indicating targeted attacks on the Tehran reactor, accidental damage during military operations cannot be ruled out. An incident at the TRR could necessitate the evacuation of densely populated areas in the Iranian capital," he warned.