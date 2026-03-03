Israel says 'struck and dismantled' headquarters of Iranian state broadcaster

TEL AVIV, March 3. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force delivered a series of strikes and destroyed the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) center in Tehran, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck and dismantled the Iranian… regime's communications center," the statement reads.

"Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons," the statement added.

The Iranian broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Israel and the United States delivered two strikes on buildings located on the territory of the headquarters of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority in Tehran.

There were no visible disruptions during live air of the broadcaster and no information provided regarding the damage caused by the strikes at the moment of the report.

About strikes on Iran

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.