Double standards undermine UNSC credibility — Iranian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 2. /TASS/. The use of double standards will undermine the UN Security Council’s credibility, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said, commenting on the US attacks on Iran.

"The issue before the international community is clear: can a powerful State attack another sovereign Member of the United Nations with impunity? If the answer is yes, then the Charter is meaningless. If the answer is no, then this aggression must be condemned and stopped," he stressed. "Double standards will destroy the credibility of this Council. Silence will embolden further lawlessness."

He once again reiterated his country’s position that Iran doesn’t seek a war of an escalation of the conflict but "will not surrender its sovereignty."