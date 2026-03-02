FACTBOX: What is known about oil, gas prices amid Middle East tensions

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe jumped by 20% as Monday trading opened amid the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, according to data from London’s ICE.

The Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported that the conflict in Iran could push oil prices toward $80-100 per barrel.

Russia’s leading indices rose as the main trading session started, according to trade data.

TASS has compiled the main facts on the situation in the energy market.

Gas

- The gas price in Europe surged by 20% as trading opened amid the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, according to data from London’s ICE.

- The price of April futures contracts at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $470 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 47.375 euro per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of euro to dollar, figures for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

- Prices of gas futures contracts in Europe are at their highest levels since late January.

Oil

- The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has slowed its rise to $77.11 per barrel after exceeding $82 as the trading session opened amid escalation in the Middle East, according to trading data.

- The oil price in Japan has reached the highest level since February 2025, according to trading data from the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Stock indices

- Russia’s stock market gained as the main trading session started, according to trade data.

- The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 1.29% as the morning trading session opened on the Moscow Exchange on Monday to 2,835.37 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

- Trading on Asia’s largest Tokyo Stock Exchange opened with falling futures amid escalation in the Middle East, according to trade data.

- The main indices of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component, dropped 0.27% and 1.16%, respectively, at session open.

- Hong Kong’s financial market showed declines in early trading following the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The key Hang Seng Index fell by 1.21% (down 322.46 points) to 26,308.08 points.

- Indian stock markets opened the trading week with notable losses amid worsening situation in the Middle East, The Hindu newspaper reported.

- The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex index lost more than 2,700 points. The Nifty (National Stock Exchange of India) index dropped below 24,645 points, demonstrating a sharp decline from the previous close.

Precious metals

- Prices of futures on precious metals — platinum, palladium, gold, and silver — on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) rose as the trading week started amid the Middle East escalation, according to trade data.

- As of 2:42 a.m. Moscow time (11:42 p.m. GMT the previous day), the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX increased by 0.33% to $1,834.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery rose by 1.72% to $2,414.4 per troy ounce.

- The price of silver futures for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange exceeded $95 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trade data.

- The price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange surpassed $5,300 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trade data.

Projections

- The US-Israeli military operation against Iran could cause a 25% rise in gas prices, the FT newspaper reported, citing Wood Mackenzie consultancy analyst Tom Marzek-Manser.

- He expects disruption of international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to affect liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Middle Eastern countries.

- Qatar and the UAE use this route to transport 20% of global LNG volumes to Asia and Europe, according to the report.

- According to Rystad Energy consultancy, the lack of de-escalation in Iran and the actual suspension of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz may trigger price growth of 20% at the start of the week.

- The price of Brent crude oil may exceed $100 per barrel amid the Middle East conflict, several experts told TASS.

- The FT also reported earlier that the conflict in Iran could push oil prices to $80-100 per barrel.