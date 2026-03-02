Nuclear weapons are now only deterrent to world — top lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. International institutions are weakened today; nuclear weapons are the only deterrent, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin stated.

"The international institutions that were once established have been weakened. They are no longer respected. The balances that were previously maintained no longer work. The only deterrent today, preventing the world from being drawn into processes that could be irreversible and lead to tragedies of enormous proportions, is the presence of nuclear weapons," Volodin wrote on Max messenger.

He added that the red line in this regard is the use of nuclear weapons in the fight against each other.