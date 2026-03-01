RABAT, March 1. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian armed forces) have said that they destroyed an air defense radar in the United Arab Emirates and hit a US warship.

"A high-precision missile of the IRGC air force destroyed an air defense system radar in Al Ruwais in the UAE," Iran’s state television quite the IRGC statement. "A US Navy auxiliary vessel was disabled as a result of a missile and drone attack."

According to the statement, the IRGC forces "continue targeting the US fleet deployed to the region."