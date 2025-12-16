Trump says Ukraine 'already lost territory'

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. Ukraine has already lost some of its territory, US President Donald Trump said, while speaking with reporters at the White House.

Asked if the planned security guarantees for Ukraine were related to potential territorial concessions by Kiev, he said: "Well, they've already lost the territory, to be honest. I mean, the territory is lost."

"We're working with Europe on it. Europe would be a big part of that, and we're working on the security guarantee so the war doesn't start up again," Trump added.