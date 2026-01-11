Russia-US talks on Ukraine experience difficulties, but they can be overcome — expert

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding a Ukrainian settlement have continued unabated, despite earlier challenges stemming from Washington’s efforts to exert pressure on Moscow. Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics and an expert at the Valdai Discussion Club, has told TASS that in all likelihood US President Donald Trump will soon realize the futility of these attempts.

Suslov highlighted media reports about a potential meeting in Paris involving Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, alongside US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and an entrepreneur. "The negotiations are ongoing; they haven’t been interrupted," Suslov emphasized. "However, it’s important to note that recently, especially at the start of 2026 and in early January, we’ve observed a resurgence in US pressure on Russia. This new wave aims to extract concessions from Moscow on the Ukrainian settlement, which naturally delays a resolution of the conflict in the short term."

He further remarked, "I believe we will overcome this difficult phase at the beginning of the year, and President Trump will once again conclude that pressuring Russia yields no desired results."

Regarding Washington’s objectives, Suslov stated that the US is seeking concessions from Moscow concerning territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine after hostilities cease. Yet, he remains optimistic: "If Trump refrains from using force against Moscow on the Ukrainian matter, we should anticipate a renewed dialogue between the Russian and American leaders, leading to new agreements and a potential shift in US policy." Conversely, he warned, "Without such a change, reaching a settlement will remain challenging, both in the near and distant future."

Suslov concluded with a cautious outlook, noting, "This current wave of pressure on Russia may ease at some point, but when and under what circumstances that might happen is anyone’s guess.".