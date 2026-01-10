Russia opposes any Western military contingent in Ukraine — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The deployment of any military contingent in Ukraine, whether by individual European countries or NATO as a whole, is unacceptable to Moscow, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stressed, accompanying his remarks with a video of an Oreshnik missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

"The ruling European dimwits want a war in Europe after all. It’s been said a thousand times: Russia won’t accept any European or NATO troops in Ukraine," Medvedev wrote on X in English.

"Well, come on then. This is what you’ll get," he added, attaching the video of the strike.