NATO stockpiles nukes near Russia's borders, preparing for offensive actions — expert

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. NATO countries are relocating nuclear weapons to Russia's borders and preparing for targeted offensive actions, military expert Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

"NATO is preparing not for one-off provocations, but for planned offensive actions involving the massive use of high-precision, long-range weapons from the most vulnerable directions while the key forces of the Russian Armed Forces are distracted in Ukraine. One clear sign of this is the creation of conditions for stationing and deploying nuclear weapons in border regions of Finland and Poland, as well as the accumulation and practice of tactics for using aircraft to carry weapons of mass destruction," the expert noted.

According to him, at the initial stage, it is possible that B61 thermonuclear bombs, which are currently deployed in Belgium and the Netherlands, will be shifted to Russia's borders.

Stepanov added that such actions may be dictated by Washington, which is trying to put pressure on Moscow. "These steps reinforce Washington's chosen and already publicly supported line of escalation and forceful military-political and military-technical pressure on our border. NATO now views this as an effective tool for containing Russia," the expert said.