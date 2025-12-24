EU goods imports into Russia exceed exports — Eurostat

BRUSSELS, December 24. /TASS/. For the first time in history, imports of European goods into Russia have exceeded Russian exports to the European Union, with Russia’s trade balance posting a deficit of 0.5 bln euro over the first nine months of 2025, according to Eurostat.

Exports of Russian goods to the EU amounted to 21.7 bln euro, while imports of goods from the EU into Russia totaled 22.2 bln euro, Eurostat reported.

Overall, trade between the European Union and Russia from January through September 2025 reached 43.9 bln euro, which is 12.9% lower than in the same period last year, according to the agency’s data.

Russia primarily exports fuel and energy products to the EU, while importing various chemical products.