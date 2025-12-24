Emergence of BRICS payment system quite possible — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The issue of creating a BRICS payment system is one of the key issues on the agenda of the association, its emergence is quite feasible, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, said in an interview with TASS.

Asked whether progress has been made in creating a BRICS payment system, the diplomat called this topic one of the most important on the BRICS agenda.

"Significant progress was made during the Russian presidency in 2024, and we continue to work on this issue during the Brazilian presidency," he said. "This is a truly important topic, and its implementation is possible," the ambassador added.