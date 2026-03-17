Pentagon says Iran's space program "destructed"

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. Iran's space program has been destroyed by the United States and Israel’s military operation, according to head of the Northern Command of the US Armed Forces, General Gregory Guillot.

Iran now appears to have no way of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States, he said.

"Tehran’s most viable pathway for developing a homeland-threatening ICBM has likely been eliminated through the destruction of its space-launch program," Guillot told the Armed Services Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guillot also heads the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Iran. The US openly called on Iranians to turn against their government and seize power. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed. Iran retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel and US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.