India interested in purchasing 100-200 Russian aircrafts - United Aircraft Corporation

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Indian airlines have expressed demand for up to 200 Russian Il-114-300 and SJ-100 aircraft, Vadim Badekha, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is part of Rostec, said in an interview with TASS ahead of SPIEF-2026.

"India was the first to show serious interest in our aviation equipment. We participated in Wings India, where we showcased the SJ-100 and Il-114-300. Indian airlines have expressed demand for the Il-114-300 and SJ-100; we are talking about 100-200 aircraft," he said. According to the head of the UAC, India has a significant need for such aircraft.

He also recalled that the UAC signed an agreement with India's HAL on the possible licensed production of the SJ-100 at their facilities.

Earlier, Badekha told journalists that the production of the first "Superjet" aircraft in India could begin in three years. Badekha called the production rate of "Superjets" in India of 20-40 units per year a "good pace," and overall, he estimated the potential of the Indian and nearby markets at 200-300 aircraft.

According to him, the UAC believes that the Il-114-300 aircraft should also be localized in India.

In addition to the agreement with HAL, the UAC also signed a preliminary agreement for the supply of six Il-114-300 aircraft with the Indian private company Flamingo Aerospace.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.