MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Battlegroup East service members have eliminated over 360 Ukrainian military personnel, 22 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, and a US-made M198 howitzer, the battlegroup’s spokesman Dmitry Miskov stated.

"Over the past day, the enemy has lost more than 360 personnel, including as a result of operations conducted by unmanned systems units, along with four armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, one ammunition depot, nine Starlink satellite communication terminals, 27 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 22 UAV control centers. Additionally, a US-made M198 towed howitzer was destroyed in counter-battery fire," he said.