Gas stations to provide information about eco·class of fuel they sell

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian gas stations will provide information about the environmental class of the fuel being sold in an accessible and clear form, an Energy Ministry official told journalists.

"Information about the environmental class of such fuel on sale will be displayed at gas stations," the official said.

The information must be available and presented in a clear form.

"This will help the people make an informed choice when purchasing fuel of a certain environmental class (Euro·2, Euro·3, Euro·4, Euro·5)," the official said. Earlier, the Energy Ministry said that the government passed a resolution authorizing the production and circulation of gasoline of environmental classes K2, K3 and K4, also referred to as Euro-2, Euro-3, Euro-4, by July 1, 2027.