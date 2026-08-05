Iran, Oman agree on coordinates of new route via Strait of Hormuz — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. Iran and Oman have agreed on geographical coordinates of a new route via the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, adding that a joint statement on the issue may be released soon.

"Geographical parameters of the route, which were being discussed by the sides, have been agreed. And, if certain third countries refrain from obstructing the process, a joint statement of the two countries, outlining the major agreed-on provisions and key aspects, is now being at the final stages of approval and preparatory work," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Baghaei in a statement, posted on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier, Iran’s state-run broadcaster wrote citing sources that the future agreement between Iran and Oman does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be automatically reopened for maritime traffic. This depends fully on the United States, the report says.