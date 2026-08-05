Casualties, fire at Wildberries sorting center, 475 UAVs: aftermath of drone attacks

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 475 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

In the Tula Region, one person was injured as a result of a drone attack, and a fire broke out at the Wildberries sorting center.

TASS has compiled the key information known about the attacks’ aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 475 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 4 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 5 (between 5:00 p.m. GMT on August 4 and 5:00 a.m. GMT on August 5), the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its statement, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Krasnodar, Tatarstan and Moscow Regions, Crimea, as well as over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

- Air defenses shot down 22 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev reported in a post on his Max channel.

- Air defenses downed 26 Ukrainian drones over the Oryol Region overnight, Governor Andrey Klychkov said on his Max.

- More than 40 drones were destroyed in the Rostov Region overnight, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on his Max.

Consequences

- A fire broke out at the Wildberries sorting center in the Tula Region after a drone crashed, Governor Dmitry Milyaev reported in a post on his Max channel.

- Damage was also reported at two apartment buildings and at two industrial facilities.

- According to preliminary information, one person was injured in the Tula Region as a result of the drone attack; he is receiving the necessary medical care.

- The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism following the Ukrainian attack on a logistics center in the Tula Region, Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

- More than 15 pieces of equipment and several dozen specialists are on site of the drone crash.

- Employees were evacuated in advance.

- A small fire broke out at a civilian facility in the Tatarstan Region after debris fell there, district head Mikhail Afanasyev wrote on his Telegram channel.

- The fire has been quickly extinguished.

- There were no casualties.

- All emergency services are on the scene.

- In the Rostov Region, dry grass caught fire as a result of falling drone debris, Governor Yury Slyusar stated on his Max channel.

- The fire has been completely extinguished.

- No one was injured.