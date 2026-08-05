Trump says Strait of Hormuz to be opened very soon

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz will be opened for navigation very soon, US President Donald Trump stated.

"The Strait is going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"We're having very good discussions," he added, lamenting that Iran allegedly "don't like to admit that." Trump called the Islamic republic's approach to negotiations "a little bit disconcerting."

"We're moving along very nicely. We'll find out. We'll know in 48 hours, but [it] could happen tomorrow or the next one. A lot of progress has been made," Trump said during a conversation with journalists before departing from Los Angeles, California.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that the United States is preparing to announce temporary agreements with Iran and Oman on the issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.