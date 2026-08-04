Syria deploys troops to border with Iraq, puts army on high alert — TV

TUNIS, August 4. /TASS/. The Syrian army has been placed on high alert, with troops being deployed to the border with Iraq, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Syrian Defense Ministry has ordered to put the army on high alert and "deployed forces along the Syrian-Iraqi border." No reasons for this move were provided.

Meanwhile, the TV channel noted that several days ago, Damascus notified Baghdad about increased activities of Iran-supported armed groups near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Syrian side warned that any attacks from the Iraqi territory will be retaliated and urged the Iraqi authorities to take measures to prevent the use of the country’s territory for operations against Syria, it said, citing a source.