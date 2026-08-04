Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is also declining.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.28% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,256.38 and 887.75 points, respectively.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange opening was down 0.5 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, at 11.937 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline to 2,250.62 points (-0.54%), while the RTS Index was at 885.5 points (-0.53%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate reached 11.92 rubles (-2.15 kopecks).