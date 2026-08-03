Russian diplomat points to Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP

STOCKHOLM, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s charge d’affaires, who was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry on Monday, outlined Russia’s official position regarding Ukraine’s attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory, placing particular emphasis on the Kiev regime’s continued attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian embassy told TASS.

"On August 3, 2026, Russia’s charge d’affaires in Sweden was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, where the Swedish side lodged a protest over Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian territory. For his part, the Russian charge d'affaires outlined Russia’s official position on Ukraine’s attacks against civilian facilities and infrastructure in Russia. Special attention was drawn to the Kiev regime’s continuing attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP. It was stressed that such reckless actions are fraught with serious risks," it said.