Testing of the SJ-100 aircraft will be conducted until the end of the year

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, August 3. /TASS/. Testing of the new SJ-100 aircraft will soon take place in the Khabarovsk region, Yegor Popov, director of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur production center of the Regional Aircraft branch of PJSC Yakovlev, told reporters.

"This year, as a production center, we plan to conduct a full cycle of both ground and flight tests for the aircraft. <...> We plan to complete these tests this year. We have already produced the first serial Superjet-100 aircraft, engines have been installed on it, and this aircraft has been integrated into certification tests. The next set of serial engines is currently arriving in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. These engines will be installed on the aircraft shortly, and we will also begin testing it here," he said.

Earlier, the Khabarovsk region’s Governor Dmitry Demeshin told TASS that Russian airlines had already contracted 42 SJ-100 aircraft.