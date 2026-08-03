US, Europe both pursue egoistic intentions in bilateral relations — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is playing a game in the interests of his country in his standoff with Europe, while European leaders are playing for the sake of their personal interests, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"When they say that more money must be allocated, Donald Trump believes that the allocated money should go to the development of the American military-industrial complex, while [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen is already counting her share of billions that can be directed to the development of the German, French Czech military-industrial complex that are located in the European Union," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Miroshnik continued, both the United States and Europe are trying to "deceive European taxpayers and distribute their funds to lobby the interests of particular structures."

"But, it is Trump who stands up for his country, while Ursula von der Leyen plays in her own interests," Miroshnik concluded.