Explosion at Moscow cafe kills three people, injures 15 — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. An explosion blasted near a summer cafe in the center of Moscow killing three people and wounding 15, an Interior Ministry official said.

"The Interior Ministry’s Moscow branch is working at the site of the incident. According to available information, an explosion occurred near a summer cafe at about 08:10 p.m. (05:10 p.m. GMT) today, as a result of which three people were killed and 15 were injured in various degrees of severity," the official said.

The Investigative Committee said the exact number of casualties and the circumstances of the incident are being established.

"In connection with the incident that occurred in the building on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, investigators and criminologists from the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow are working on the site. An inspection of the site is currently underway," it said in a statement.

Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the health minister, said that the wounded received medical assistance.

"The casualties of the explosion in the restaurant in Moscow are receiving all the necessary medical care," he told reporters.