Moscow court seizes Jehovah’s Witnesses’ properties in Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A Moscow district court unpled a motion by the Prosecutor General’s Office and ruled to transfer real estate owned by foreign organizations affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses (outlawed in Russian as an extremist organization) the ownership of the Russian Federation, according to the press office of the Moscow City Court.

"On July 31, the Kuzminki district court considered a motion by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to invalidate the donation agreements and transfer the disputed property to the Russian Federation’s revenue, and granted the claim," it said.

Thus, the court invalidated the deals between the Jehovah’s Witnesses Togliatti and Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden regarding 123 real estate properties, including 63 residential and commercial properties with a total area of more than 11,000 square meters, and 60 land plots with a total area of 5.6 hectares, located in Moscow, the Moscow, Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov, Tula, Rostov, Voronezh, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Belgorod, Lipetsk, Samara, Krasnodar, and Stavropol Regions, in the republics of Khakassia, North Ossetia - Alania, Sakha (Yakutia), and in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region.