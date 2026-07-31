China to step up unmanned technologies use in army — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, July 31. /TASS/. China will intensify the use of unmanned and intelligent technologies in the army and will gradually build an intelligent military system, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

"We must strengthen the military application of unmanned intelligent technology and gradually build an intelligent military system," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

According to the Chinese leader, combat readiness remains the main guideline and criterion for military modernization. He called for the development of networked information systems, improved integration of combat capabilities, testing under realistic conditions, and strengthening combat training. Xi Jinping also called for deepening the fight against corruption and improving the oversight system for major military projects. He emphasized the need to ensure the CPC's absolute leadership over the armed forces.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China must meet the targets for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army within the established timeframe and make decisive progress toward the fundamental modernization of national defense and the armed forces, the Chinese President stated.