Aurus helicopter could be developed based on offshore Mi-171A3

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Aurus-series helicopters could be developed on the basis of the import-substituted Mi-171A3 offshore model, Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov said.

"This helicopter has enormous potential. We are also considering creating an Aurus helicopter based on it," he said at the International Far Eastern Energy Forum dubbed Energy of Sakhalin.

In October 2025, Gazprom Tech, Aurus, and Russian Helicopters signed a strategic partnership agreement. In 2024, at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, Russian Helicopters unveiled a new variant of the Mi-171A3 helicopter featuring an Aurus configuration. The project was carried out in partnership with Gazprom and coordinated by its subsidiary, Gazprom Tech.