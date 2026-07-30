Pavel Durov added to list of terrorists and extremists — Russia’s financial watchdog

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia has added Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov to the list of terrorists and extremists, the financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring reported.

"Pavel Valeryevich Durov, born October 10, 1984, in Leningrad, [has been added to the list]," the statement on the agency's website said.

Durov has been charged with aiding terrorist activities in Russia as part of a criminal investigation, and proceedings have been initiated to place him on an international wanted list. According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Telegram’s administration violated Russian law by failing to remove numerous channels, chats, and bots on the messaging platform that Ukrainian intelligence services and terrorist and extremist organizations actively use to plan and coordinate terrorist attacks, mass murders, and fraudulent activities in Russia.