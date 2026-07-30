Melania Trump helped more Russian, Ukrainian children reunite with families — White House

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. US First Lady Melania Trump has once again assisted reunification of Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, the White House said in a statement.

"First Lady Melania Trump has helped reunite a fifth group of Ukrainian and Russian children with their loved ones, continuing her humanitarian work on behalf of those affected by the war. A total of five children were reunited today," the White House said in a statement.

The statement quoted the US first lady as saying that she will "continue working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to safely return children to their families and communities."

Russian children’s rights ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova said earlier in the day that as a result of the effort, one child returned to his mother in Russia, while four will reunite with their families in Ukraine and Germany.