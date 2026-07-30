Ukraine admits failure to intercept any hypersonic missiles at night

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Ukraine's air defense systems were unable to intercept any of the Russia’s Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missiles last night, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff also acknowledged that the Ukrainian army was unable to shoot down several Russian Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia had carried out a massive strike with long-range precision weapons against targets in Ukraine during the night.

In Lvov, the Lorta plant, which makes onboard electronics for missiles, as well as radar systems for Neptun-MD missiles, and the Lvov Aircraft Repair Plant LDARZ, which produces engines for FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, were hit.

In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russia struck the Aquaplast plant, which produces drones and unmanned boats.

In the Ivano-Frankovsk Region, Russia hit enterprises involved in the production of Flamingo missiles.

A chemical plant in Rovno that manufactures assembly components and rocket fuel components for cruise missiles, as well as enterprises in Kiev that produce components for medium-range drones and multicopter-type drones were also struck.