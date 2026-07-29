Russian tennis player advances to quarterfinals of tournament in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Liudmila Samsonova defeated representative of China Wang Xinyu in the second-round match of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Washington.

The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2 in favor of Samsonova. In the quarterfinals, the athlete will play against the winner of the match between Russian Diana Shnaider and Anastasia Potapova, who represents Austria.

The 27-year-old Samsonova occupies the 70th position in the WTA rankings. She has won five singles titles at tournaments under the organization's auspices. In 2025, the tennis player reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, which is her best result at Grand Slam tournaments. As a member of the Russian national team, Samsonova won the Billie Jean King Cup (2021).

Wang Xinyu is 24 years old. She is placed 42nd in the world rankings. The athlete has no WTA singles titles. At Grand Slam tournaments, she has never advanced beyond the fourth round. Together with Zhang Zhizhen, she won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in mixed doubles.

The tournament in Washington belongs to the WTA 500 category and is held on hard courts. The defending champion is Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Among Russian players, the tournament was won by Nadia Petrova (2011), Svetlana Kuznetsova (2014, 2018), Ekaterina Makarova (2017) and Samsonova (2022).