MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The failed terrorist attack by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) against businessman Vadim Yermolayev triggered personnel purges in the agency, an official at the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"In Ukraine, it was reported that, without being advertised in the media, purges began in the Ukrainian military intelligence service related to the terrorist attack against oligarch Yermolayev. So, today it became known about the dismissal of one of the deputies of [Oleg] Ivashchenko, who was close to terrorist Budanov (designated as terrorist and extremist in Russia)," the official said.

According to the official, the personnel purges are fully coordinated with Vladimir Zelensky, who seeks to remove from military intelligence the people who remain loyal to former head of the department Kirill Budanov.

"All these actions are fully coordinated with Zelensky, who seeks to remove people loyal to Budanov from the GUR, after which the head of his office will turn into an ordinary technical figure," he added.