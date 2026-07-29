Zelensky seeks to provoke World War III by attacking Iranian ships — Finnish politician

STOCKHOLM, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine's attack on an Iranian ship shows Vladimir Zelensky's desire to provoke a third world war, said Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party.

"I find the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel a clear violation of international law. Ukraine tried on multiple occasions to drag Europe into the War against Russia. Here Zelensky is seeking to provoke World War 3 by attacking Iranian ships," the politician wrote on X.

Mema added that he believes Iran can take retaliatory measures in accordance with international law.

He said the attack was "very dangerous," adding it could lead to unprecedented consequences.

On July 25, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine had attacked its merchant ship in the Caspian Sea in Russia's territorial waters, killing a crew member.