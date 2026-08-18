China’s ambassador to Moscow highlights importance of energy cooperation with Russia

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. The importance of Chinese-Russian energy cooperation is growing, with Russia becoming China's largest supplier of oil and natural gas, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, said at the plenary session of the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.

"Considering the challenging and tense international situation, as well as the growing uncertainty in the global economy, the results achieved in Chinese-Russian trade represent a valued outcome, preceded by considerable effort. It confirms the sustainability and viability of trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia. The importance of energy cooperation is steadily growing. Russia is China's largest supplier of oil and natural gas, second only to coal," he noted.

"Given the tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a particular advantage of the China-Russia partnership lies in pipeline transportation. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is operating at full capacity," the diplomat added.

TASS is the general information partner of the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.