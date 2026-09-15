YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade volume has remained at its previous level despite attempts to exclude the country from global trade and undermine its economic development, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said at the International Youth Festival.

"There was an attempt to exclude Russia from global trade and disrupt our country's economic development. Let's look at Russia's foreign trade figures. In 2020-2021, our foreign trade was around $600-$700 bln, and 76% of this trade was settled in G7 currencies, primarily dollars and euros. The introduction of sanctions and the withdrawal of international banks reflected the hopes of those who wanted to punish Russia and exclude it from global trade," Oreshkin said. "In terms of trade volumes, we were trading at around $700 bln, and Russia's foreign trade volume has remained at that level," he added.

The International Festival of Youth is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. The event is expected to bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries: 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program will also involve 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event's general information partner.