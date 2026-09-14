WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright forecasts that the volume of oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz will increase in the coming weeks.

"We are today up to a 10 million barrel per day average of oil and oil products going on water through the Strait [of Hormuz]. You will see that number grow in the coming weeks," he stated at a press conference at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna.

The US and Israel began a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade pass. Subsequently, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.