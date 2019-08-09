New powerful explosions rock ammo depot in Russia's Siberia

The source also said that fire has resumed at the ammo depot.

"There were two powerful explosions. The town [where the military are stationed] saw windows partially smashed in, as well as in Kamenka village [near the depot]," the source said.

TASS, August 9. Two new powerful explosions have occurred at the ammo depot near Achinsk, Krasnoyarsk Region in Russia’s Siberia, a source in the emergency services of the region told TASS.

According to the preliminary data, eight people were injured in the explosions.

"Eight people have applied to our hospital," the Achinsk district central hospital told TASS.

According to the medics, "one serviceman, two policemen and five civilians" were hurt in the latest blasts. Their health condition is "moderately severe."

A source in the security structures reported that a lightning strike caused the new explosions.

However, the press service of the Krasnoyarsk Region’s governor said that explosions had rocked the depot in the course of the shell clearing operation.

Residents of the village of Kamenka located near the ammunition depot are being evacuated to a safe area, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"Residents are being evacuated to the inhabited community of Malinovka," the source said.

A report on the website of the Achinsk District Administration confirmed that the people would be transported to the temporary accommodation centers in the inhabited community of Malinovka. "Due to deteriorating weather conditions, residents of the Kamenka village are being evacuated to the temporary accommodation centers in the settlement of Malinovka. Five buses have been sent to Kamenka on instructions from Achinsk head Ilai Akhmetov," the report reads.

The fire at the ammo depot broke out on August 5. As many as 16,000 people had to be evacuated from settlements within a 20 km radius of the facility. A state of emergency was declared in the Achinsk district. Gunpowder charges had stopped detonating by the morning of August 6 and people started returning to their homes. According to medical sources, explosions at the ammo depot killed one and left 13 injured. According to the latest reports, one person died.