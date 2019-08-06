Russian Defense Ministry lists human error as cause of Achinsk ammo depot explosions

ACHINSK, /Krasnoyarsk region/, August 6. /TASS/. Human error is currently considered as the cause of the fire that broke out at a military storage facility in the Krasnoyarsk region’s Achinsky District, Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov told reporters.

"Human error is considered as a possible cause. Investigative authorities and prosecutors will tell for sure," Bulgakov said.

He added that the ammo depot would be shut down.

According to earlier reports, gunpowder charges have stopped detonating at the ammo depot located in the Kamenka settlement, Krasnoyarsk Region. However, the risk of sporadic explosions still remains. To avoid this, the 15-km zone around the ammo depot will be searched for unexploded munitions, a source in the regional emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"The area within the 15km radius will be searched for unexploded munitions," the source said.

The fire at the storage facility erupted on Monday. People had to be evacuated from settlements within a 20 km radius of the depot. According to medical sources, the explosions left 12 injured. A state of emergency has been declared in the Achinsky District.