Plane from St. Petersburg makes emergency landing at Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. An Embraer 190 plane operated by Ikar Airlines, en route from St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod, made an emergency landing at its destination on Thursday. Nobody was injured, checks are underway into the incident, the press service of the transport prosecutor’s office told journalists.

"The Nizhny Novgorod transport prosecutor’s office is making checks into compliance with flight safety legislation in connection with an emergency landing of a plane at the airport of Nizhny Novgorod," the press service said. "Nobody was injured. The plane was not damaged," it added.

According to early reports, information came at 19:10 Moscow time about preparations for an emergency landing. At 19:40 the plane touched down in a routine mode. There were 81 passengers on board and four crew.

"The transport prosecutor’s office will look into the circumstances, and will take prosecution measures in case there will be grounds," it added.