Father of conscript who killed 8 in Siberia asks son to cooperate with investigators

"I told him to cooperate with the investigators and conceal nothing," Shamsutdinov said.

The man, Salim Shamsutdinov, agreed to talk to a TASS correspondent after meeting with his son at a detention prison in Chita.

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The father of a conscript arrested for killing two officers and several soldiers at a military unit in the Trans-Baikal Region, Ramil Shamsutdinov, has asked his son to cooperate with the investigators and conceal nothing.

Russian soldier guns down eight fellow servicemen at military garrison in eastern Siberia

He remarked he was aware his son might be sentenced to life.

"I’m a retired police officer myself, I know that he is faced with a life sentence," Shamsutdinov went on.

He had noticed no bruises on the young man’s body but remarked that the young man had lost much weight and his hair was gray. Also, the father said his son felt sorry his bullets had hit two other conscripts.

"He told me he had not noticed them," the man explained.

The father added that his son would like the unit where he had served to be disbanded.

"I will be happy then," Salim Shamsutdinov quoted his son as saying. He also confirmed that his son complained about brutal hazing but did not mention any details.

The soldier’s father said he planned to stay in Chita only for several days more, because he could not afford to remain there long.

What happened

Ramil Shamsutdinov gunned down eight military servicemen and injured two others in Gorny on October 25. The tragedy caused public outcry. Some media repeatedly published fakes, including a years-old video showing alleged scenes of the conscript’s humiliation.

The Defense Ministry said the soldier might have suffered a nervous breakdown due to personal problems not related with military service. Shamstudinov has been charged with multiple murder.