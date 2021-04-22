Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will turn into the world’s strongest surface combatant after its upgrade, CEO of the Severnoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) Andrei Dyachkov told TASS on Thursday on the occasion of the company’s 75th anniversary.

"The high modernization potential integrated in these ships (Project 1144 and Project 1142) upon their designing helped carry out certain works and outfit the Admiral Nakhimov with the most advanced weapons, which makes it the world’s strongest surface combat ship," the chief executive said.

While new advanced "ships of the 21st century" have emerged, the Project 1144 and Project 11442 heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruisers designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau that include, in particular, the Admiral Nakhimov are still a renowned brand and a symbol of both the design bureau and the Russian Navy, he stressed.