Russia’s intel chief accuses many Western nations of plotting to upset Victory Day events

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said many Western countries, including Poland and the Baltic republics, are making plans to disrupt Victory Day celebrations.

"I will, in answer to your question, talk about the relevant work that is being done in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. If I speak briefly, in two words about the form of this work, I will say this: the Foreign Intelligence Service promotes the truth. We do quite a lot of work with the archived materials that we have, and we provide individual documents that tell the truth about the events of the Great Patriotic War. Archived documents, of course, could be one of the strongest tools that do not allow us to question the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War and the feat of the generation of the victors," he told reporters when asked about what efforts are being done to combat the glorification of Nazism and falsification of history.

"We have recently begun to use a tool that we call strategic declassification of current intelligence data. The thing is that, unfortunately, in many Western countries, including Poland and the Baltic republics, plans are being made to disrupt or interfere with the celebrations of the Great Victory. It has come to the point that in one of the Baltic countries it is planned to destroy the military graves of the soldiers and officers of the Red Army who actually liberated these countries from fascism," the official said.

According to Naryshkin, the Foreign Intelligence Service pays much attention to patriotic education of young employees.

"We have new plans to transfer some of the Eternal Flame from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall to the territory of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service ahead of the May holidays, ahead of Victory Day," he said.