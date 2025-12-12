Japan, Turkey, Canada, South Korea keen to join EU’s scheme to fund defense investment

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. Japan, Turkey, Canada and South Korea have informed the European Commission (EC) of their interest to participate in Security Action for Europe (SAFE), EC Spokesperson Thomas Regnier announced at a midday press briefing in Brussels on Friday.

"I can indeed confirm <…> that Turkey and South Korea had expressed their interest to also start bilateral negotiations to be associated fully to SAFE. This is also the case for Japan, I can confirm this today, on top of Canada where we have already successfully concluded a bilateral agreement to be associated to SAFE," he said.

The European Commission will "now look into this request," Regnier added as he refused to "prejudge" any potential decision.

Earlier, the European Commission invited partners to join its 150 billion euro program of weapons purchases for the EU. Countries outside the EU are planning to participate as weapons suppliers or invest in defense industrial production.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on December 11 that the bloc’s initiative to fund defense investment is so oversubscribed by the member states that some are calling for a second SAFE instrument.